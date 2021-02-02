Black Clover Unveils Asta's Berserk Devil Form

✖

Black Clover has unveiled Asta's berserk Devil form with the newest episode of the series! Black Clover's anime shook fans recently with the announcement that it will be airing its final episode in just two months time, and that makes each new episode of the series that much more thrilling as it continues to take on the Spade Kingdom arc in full. The newest episode of the series kicked things up especially as now the Dark Triad has made their move on the Clover Kingdom. Following Zenon attacking the Golden Dawn, Dante has made his move on the Black Bulls.

Episode 162 of the series sees Vanica and Dante make their moves on their respective targets, and Dante has chosen the Black Bulls specifically in search of their Captain, Yami. Unfortunately for the Black Bulls, Yami's not at the home base when Dante attacks. But luckily, Asta is there to help. Yet even his anti-magic power is not enough, and soon we see him push beyond these limits and enter in a berserk new form.

Episode 162 of the series shows off Dante's terrifying power even before he starts using his Devil abilities. It's revealed that he has a powerful gravity magic, and his base abilities are already far beyond the realm of the Black Bulls. Asta can't even land a hit despite his months of training in the Heart Kingdom, and then ends up under Dante's foot and crushed by his gravity magic.

When Dante then pierces Gauche while keeping Asta pinned down, Asta then loses it for a second. There's a brief flash of someone reaching their hand out and calling him her son, and Asta's Devil transformation gets to a violent new level. Asta begins rampaging uncontrollably while foaming at the mouth. He's grown fangs and a tail, so it's clear that he's lost control after this moment of high emotional duress.

This form appears to be enough to close the gap between the two a little as the episode comes to an end, but what do you think? How do you feel about Asta's new form? Do you think it will be enough to defeat Dante?