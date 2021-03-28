Black Clover Announces First Movie Plans

✖

Black Clover has announced plans for its first big movie! Black Clover's anime has been running for a strong three years, and will officially come to an end with Episode 170 airing at the end of March. This ending came as a major surprise to fans as the anime still has quite a lot of ground to cover from Yuki Tabata's original manga series, and it's been one of the most popular action franchises in recent memory. But it seems that the anime indeed will be continuing, but not in the way you would expect as it's branching out with a brand new movie.

When reports started popping up about Black Clover's special announcement during the newest release of the manga series in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, fans had been wondering what this announcement would be especially considering the anime had been planning its own announcement following its final episode. Now it's been confirmed that Black Clover has a new movie on the way!

Details for the upcoming Black Clover movie are unfortunately slim as of this initial announcement, but there's a chance that we'll be getting either more information or story details following the last episode of the anime coming in just a couple of days. Considering the popularity and the amount of new movies coming our way from Shonen Jump's various franchises (some are getting theirs at a much faster pace, however, like Jujutsu Kaisen), a new movie isn't the most surprising announcement for this anime.

But what will be interesting is what Black Clover decides to do with this new movie. If there's a chance that Yuki Tabata's manga is nearing its end, there could be a way to adapt the events of the second half of the Spade Kingdom saga with a movie. Considering that this arc is still developing, however, it's still hard to gauge just how much ground there will still be left to cover for the anime.

It's possible to do an original story before the second half of the Spade Kingdom arc, but there's a pretty tight three day deadline before the next battles set by the anime's final episodes. So if there is a new story, it's going to be wrapped all in that very short span of time. It's also going to limit who could be involved because of how separated everyone's going to be in the anime's finale.

But what do you think? Excited to see Black Clover continue with a brand new anime? What do you want to see in the new movie? Could this be the end of the anime forever? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!