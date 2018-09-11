‘Black Clover’ Teases Dark New Power for Asta

When Black Clover was confirmed to continue into the Fall 2018 season, it revealed an interesting new visual featuring Asta endowed with a demonic-like presence, giving he and his sword new power.

The latest episode of the series brought the Seabed Temple arc to an end, but before Asta put Vetto down for good, fans were teased that this new demonic power would be coming soon enough.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Vetto increased in strength by the second, Asta and the Black Bulls were pushed against the wall. But no matter how badly Vetto hurt him, Asta refused to give up and kept fighting. This determination pumped up the other members of the Black Bulls too, as Finral and Vanessa dug in their heels to help Asta dodge around Vetto once more.

When Vetto knocks Asta down again, and Asta says he refuses to give up, Vetto comes to the realization that Asta won’t give into despair. Noting that the leaves of the clover (on the cover of their Grimoires) represent faith, hope, love, and luck, Vetto surprisingly reveals that Asta’s fifth leaf has come to represent “a demon who devours even despair.”

That’s when Vetto sees a flash of Asta with a demonic face covered in dark magic, and fans then see the aura Asta is giving off to Vetto. Just as hinted in the first episode of the series in which Asta first unleashed his anti-magic power, a demonic aura surrounds Asta here as well.

Although it doesn’t change his form as teased, it does shake Vetto enough to give Asta and the others the opening they need for one final attack against him. Now that the series is officially confirmed to continue, hopefully the answers to the mysteries of this new dark power for Asta will be revealed soon enough.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.