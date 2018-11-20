‘Black Clover’ Sees Asta Unleash New Special Move

Now that Asta’s crippling arm curse has been healed by the Witch Queen (in mysterious circumstances), he’s returning to the action in full force on Black Clover. And all that time without the use of his arms has pent up some frustration.

In a battle to take out Fana of the Eye of the Midnight Sun, Asta unleashes his newest special move, the Bull Thrust.

Fana does some pretty big damage thanks to her fire spirit, Salamander, and it was only getting stronger as the fight wore on. Asta was able to to damage to her in small doses, but he had a tough time getting through all of her fire attacks. It’s here that Asta says he wants to use his newest special move.

When Noelle’s Water Dragon Spell manages to heavily damage Fana and her Salamander, this buys Asta enough time to talk Finral and Vanessa into helping him with his new idea, holding both of his anti-magic swords straight forward and fly through the air at her. To launch him, Vanessa uses her thread magic to form a slingshot and Asta zips toward the Salamander.

When it launches a fire attack, Finral uses his spatial magic to warp Asta to a closer point and this gives Asta enough time to pierce the Salamander and blast right through. Taking on the visage of a bull with this “Bull Thrust,” Asta and the others manage to successfully defeat Fana of the Eye of the Midnight Sun.

It’s moments like this that prove why Asta is such a crucial element of the series as his confidence inspires the others, and their confidence in turn gives him the extra boost he needs to get the job done.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.