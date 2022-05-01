Black Clover Theory Explains Why Its Raid Arc Had Few Deaths

✖

Black Clover has ended the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, and one major theory seems to have figured out why none of the characters were at real risk of losing their lives in the fight against the devils! As the raid on the Spade Kingdom continued to pit the Magic Knights against some of their toughest foes yet, one of the major criticisms that had been sparked among fans was the fact that there seemed to be a lack of real consequence for any of the characters. Despite death potentially being on the table in previous arcs, none of the characters had lost their lives despite all of the times where it seemed like they should have.

One surprising theory has cut to the core of why that might be, and if it turns out to be the case, then the lack of death in the fight with Lucifero can be put in a whole new context. Thanks to series creator Yuki Tabata choosing to highlight the clock tower in the Spade Kingdom at a few points over the arc, fans had noticed that the clock seemed to be not only stuck at certain times but was also winding backwards. With the final threat revealed to be Astaroth, the Time Devil, the focus on this clock just might be more than window dressing as now fans believe that Astaroth had rewound time to erase the deaths that took place.

As laid out in a helpful graphic spotted by @actual_imouto on Twitter, at various points in the raid, the Spade Kingdom's clock tower is prominently shown to be at select times. 6:36 for example when the raid begins, but is then shown to advance to 6:45 at certain moments before winding back to 6:36. It's most notably shown during the fight with Lucifero where the clock can be seen at 7:27 at many times throughout the fight before finally advancing to 7:28 in Chapter 331 when the fight (and arc) ends. Now this could all be just small details overlooked, but with Astaroth being the Time Devil it could mean something even more sinister and planned out.

It was revealed that Julius Novachrono was actually housing Lucius Zogratis, the fourth missing Zogratis sibling, within him somehow. On top of this, it was revealed that his devil was the devil of time at it was teased that the fight with Lucifero had gone exactly how he planned. But what if it didn't? The clock theory posits that each of the looks at the clock was important as it indicates an actual failure of Asta and the others to win. Noting that Asta and the others might have died at the hands of Lucifero, but were saved by Astaroth rewinding time until they were actually able to win.

Lucius wanted Lucifero's core to proceed with his next plan, and rewinding time in the humans' favor to help them win would do so without making him a target of Lucifero himself. But this would also go as far as answering fans who had complained about the lack of death as their theory would suggest that there was a ton of it that fans didn't get to see as time was warped each time they had failed to make sure they all lived and succeeded.

But if this all turns out to be true, then to what end would warping time to make sure Asta won would be worth it? Lucius is getting set up as the final villain of the series overall, so we'll soon see what he's truly after.