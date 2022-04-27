Black Clover Teases New Wizard King for Final Arc

✖

Black Clover will be kicking off the manga's final arc next, but what could it be teasing with the name for the finale? Yuki Tabata's original manga series has finally put an end to the Spade Kingdom Raid arc with the newest chapter of the series as Asta and the others were able to successfully defeat the Supreme Devil, Lucifero. But it was already clear from that defeat that there were still some major threats to take care of. It just wasn't clear yet how much of a threat there was until the newest chapter of the series.

With how many developments taking place over the course of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc it had seemed like the manga series was getting ready to bring itself to its final climax. But as the arc came to a close it was revealed there was still much more to go, and the newest chapter of the series is now setting up for the final arc of Black Clover. Officially titled "The Ultimate Wizard King," the final arc of the series is teasing that we will get to see a new Wizard King crowned at the end of it all.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 331 of Black Clover reveals that the fourth Zogratis sibling, Lucius Zogratis, had actually been hiding in plain sight as he had disguised himself as the Clover Kingdom's Wizard King, Julius Novachrono. This was something Julius himself was seemingly unaware of, and there are now many more questions about what this could mean as Lucius had apparently wanted Lucifero to be defeated as part of some grander scheme. But with this reveal, it also will ultimately mean a new slot opens up for a future Wizard King.

So the title of Black Clover's final arc works in two ways. Not only is it a play on the fact that the final villain of the series will be the Wizard King himself (and thus teasing the kind of ultimate power his Time Devil will afford him), but it will also mean that there will be a new Wizard King crowned at the end of the arc and thus the end of the series. Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not Asta and Yuno will make their dream come true at the end of it all.

What do you think? Who do you think will be the new Wizard King at the end of Black Clover? Will it be Asta or Yuno?