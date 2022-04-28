Black Clover Shocks With the Final Missing Villain's Reveal

✖

Black Clover is setting the stage for the manga's final arc, and finally revealed the major missing villain it had been teasing through the series so far! The Spade Kingdom Raid arc has come to an end with the newest chapter of the series, and series creator Yuki Tabata will be going on break for the next few months in order to fully prepare for the manga's grand finale. But fans were left on one of the biggest cliffhangers yet as following teases about the fourth Zogratis sibling during the fights with the Dark Triad, we finally got a look at them with the newest chapter.

The Zogratis siblings were revealed with the start of the fights against the Spade Kingdom as the Dark Triad who were seeking to open up the gates of the underworld to unleash their respective devils on humanity. But as the fights against them continued, it was teased that they weren't as big of a threat as they seemed despite all of their power as there was a mysterious fourth Zogratis sibling who had yet to be revealed in full. That was until the final twist cliffhanger from the latest chapter that introduces them to the series, Lucius Zogratis.

#BCSpoilers #BlackClover331

-

-

-

-

-

Now that it's been a few days, how are we all feeling about that Lucius Zogratis reveal, Black Clover fans? I'm digging it a lot lol pic.twitter.com/TOJagIhilU — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) April 27, 2022

Chapter 331 of Black Clover brings the twist that the fourth Zogratis sibling is named Lucius Zogratis and works with the true third devil that ruled over the underworld, Astaroth of Time Magic. Twisting the knife even further, Julius Novachrono himself had revealed that he was actually this Zogratis sibling and thus is soon taken over by this missing Lucius. Revealing himself in full as the true final villain of the series, it's teased that he had planned for the Dark Triad's Advent of Qliphoth to fail in order to fuel his real goals.

With the series now going on a hiatus before returning for the final arc, "The Ultimate Wizard King," there are still many questions about Lucius himself and what his actually plans for the world are. It's teased that he had been hiding as Julius without Julius himself seemingly aware of this, but it won't be until the series returns that we'll get any of these questions answered. But what do you think?

How did you feel about the reveal for Black Clover's final major villain? Did you expect to see such a major twist coming from the Wizard King? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!