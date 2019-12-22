Black Clover Reveals Major Cast Addition

Black Clover‘s anime is reaching the climax of the Reincarnation arc soon, and this includes some of the most intense fights and reveals of the series to date. Part of this massive shift in direction for the final phase of the arc comes with the major reveal in the next episode, so there will be some light spoilers to explain a new cast addition to the series that fans have been waiting to see confirmed for quite some time. The next episode of the series will be kicking things off in full with this new character, so read on with caution!

The official Twitter account for the series revealed that Showtaro Morikubo (Shikamaru in Naruto and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Bartlomeo in One Piece) has been officially cast as the voice of Devil, who will be making his debut in the anime series with Episode 115, “The Mastermind.” Here’s a look at his character design for the anime:

As teased by the latest opening theme for the series and preview for Episode 115, Devil will be making his debut in the Reincarnation arc and this will be bringing in a huge new phase of action. The title of the episode for his debut is a clue as to how much impact Devil will be having in the series, and it’s from here that the full scope of the battle between the humans and the elves gets fully realized.

It’s also with Devil’s appearance that the final intense fights of the arc will be kicking into high gear, and if they’re anything like many of the more critical fights seen in the series thus far, it will be as much of a spectacle as fans are hoping. Devil’s impact on the series is still being felt even in the latest chapters of the original manga, so the anime is definitely going to feel it too.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.