Black Clover Director Reveals Additional Episode Order

It may have taken some time, but Black Clover beat all of the odds against it. The series delved into the world of anime all thanks to its manga’s growing success, but its first episodes went viral for all the wrong reasons. However, after more than 100 episodes, Black Clover has become a staple of the shonen genre with fans all over. Now, it seems the show will carry on beyond its original order, and the news has come straight from the man in charge.

Taking to Twitter, the director of Black Clover reached out to fans with a special post. Tatsuya Yoshihara confirmed the anime has been given a new episode order that’s weighty to say the least.

According to the director, Black Clover has been given a new order of 51 episodes. This approval will run the anime beyond 150 episodes total, and fans have reason to believe the hit series could go well beyond that new number if it tries.

Complimenting the show’s latest opening and ending, Yoshihara went on to announce the specific order. “There are 103 + 51 episode of Black Clover,” the director wrote before adding, “Its limit is already exceeded so thank you!”

The announcement has fans of the series feeling happy to say the least, but there are drawbacks to every order. Unlike seasonal series, shows with year-long runs tend to come across filler arcs frequently. This new order has fans thinking filler content is on its way, but only time will tell how the anime works out its adaptation of the manga moving forward.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.