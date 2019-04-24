‘Black Clover’ Shares Adorable ‘Dragon Ball’ Easter Egg

At the end of every episode of Black Clover, there’s an adorable segment in which the series’ characters poke fun at the events of the series. These “Petit Clover” segments are a fun way to cool down after particularly intense episodes, and the latest one features a cute shout out to the Dragon Ball series as the various Black Bulls try and figure out a new hairstyle for Finral.

Finral states that his newest spell came as a result of trying new things, and the other Bulls take this to mean that he’s talking about his new hairstyle. When they imagine various hairdos, one of them is actually the Super Saiyan spiky haired look complete with golden aura.

In this segment, the particular Dragon Ball shout out comes as one of the various hair options. Gauche posits that Finral should stay away from Marie’s hair style, Magna suggests a pompadour, Vanessa suggests Captain Yami’s hair, Noelle suggests Asta’s hair, Charmy suggests and ice cream swirl, and the other Black Bulls go through all sorts of hilarious options.

But things are shaken up when Captain Yami says that the Super Saiyan hair is a “hairstyle for when you go beyond your limits!” and thus an image of Finral with the golden aura and spiky hair takes the screen. It’s a hilarious little shout out to the Dragon Ball series, and joins another Petit Clover segment in referencing other Shonen Jump juggernauts.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

