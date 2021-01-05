Black Clover Trends Globally Thanks to New K-Pop Ending
Black Clover got the year off to a big start when it trended globally with the help of its new ending theme performed by K-pop group, TREASURE. The first new episode of the year ushered in a whole new era for Black Clover as the anime finally started the much anticipated Spade Kingdom arc. Not only did this arc introduce a region of new threats and new looks for each of the fan favorites, but it also introduced a new opening and ending theme sequence for the anime going forward. And that ending theme was a big hit.
Serving as the thirteenth ending for Black Clover's anime overall, "BEAUTIFUL." as performed by K-pop group TREASURE got the series trending around the world once fans of the group and fans of the anime banded together to share their hype for the new ending theme. This isn't the first time the anime has joined with the power of K-pop for its themes, but it's certainly the one that got the most hype off the bat.
Read on to see how fans are reacting to Black Clover's new ending theme, and tell us what you think! What did you think of the new opening and ending theme for the anime? Where do they rank among your favorites in the anime overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Treasure and Black Clover Stans Unite!
teumes aren't used to all these kind of praises! this is somewhat an overwhelming but amazing feeling. 😭#ブラクロ #TREASURE— ًela (@iksanpjw) January 5, 2021
BEAUTIFUL TREASURE#BlackClover_with_TREASURE@treasuremembers pic.twitter.com/8lYOYbNxKQ
The Official Black Clover Account Celebrated Too!
🍀祝！世界トレンド1位🍀#BlackClover_with_TREASURE#ブラクロ
BEAUTIFUL TREASURE
が世界トレンド入りしました！#BlackClover_with_TREASURE が世界トレンド1位に💥
ありがとうございます!!!#ブラッククローバー pic.twitter.com/nHFj6DQzdN— ブラッククローバー_テレビアニメ公式 (@bclover_PR) January 5, 2021
Sure Lives Up to its Namesake
Ending 13 is so wholesome and the song is beautiful #blackclover_with_treasure pic.twitter.com/rQ3hWjY4uu— Black Clover Perfect Shots (@CloverShots) January 5, 2021
We're Number One!
#BlackClover_with_TREASURE now jumps back at #1 trending worldwide 🔥
Good job Teumes! We read a lot of positive feedback on Beautiful and TREASURE from non-fans too. 💕@treasuremembers #트레저 #TREASURE pic.twitter.com/vJaP1bTaWu— TREASURE 글로벌 유니언💎 (@TREASUREunion) January 5, 2021
"The Recognition They Really Deserve!"
#TREASURE is bsing appericiated by worldwide #BlackClover Fans!
Finally the recoginition they really deserve!#ブラクロ #트레저 @treasuremembers— 트메 ~ (@Teume1311) January 5, 2021
BEAUTIFUL TREASURE#BlackClover_WITH_TREASURE pic.twitter.com/l816D8pTmf
Not Done Yet!
We’ve really made another memorable experience for Black Clover! We’ve united so many fandoms together! But we’re not done yet! Keep tweeting out and continue to show your support! #BlackClover #BC158 #BlackClover_with_TREASURE pic.twitter.com/GH8ccslmQd— Michael Hart ♣️ (@DarkFoxTeam_) January 5, 2021
Why Not Both?
When i stan both anime and treasure #BlackClover_with_TREASURE pic.twitter.com/yCjhhMmdki— myyenggg (@myyssm) January 5, 2021
Total World Domination!
The Timeline Right Now😭#BlackClover #BlackClover_with_TREASURE #BlackClover158 #blackclover_with_snowman pic.twitter.com/5jAE0qt87d— Redemption (@ShikaRedemption) January 5, 2021
They've Come a Long Way!
Look at how these boys grown up so much!!! We are here to always support you through out your Journey as both the Wizard Kings in the future (laughs in manga) HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA #blackclover_with_treasure#BlackClover_with_TREASURE ♣️💖 pic.twitter.com/OE7SqHYv1S— Mareng Dong Gyun☄ (@BLSTAN5) January 5, 2021
A Big Start to the Year for Both!
Jan 2020 Jan 2021
What a way to start this yr🔥✨
BEAUTIFUL TREASURE #BlackClover_with_TREASURE#ブラクロ #TREASURE@treasuremembers pic.twitter.com/Q1HQKEzEhV— JustMyfavs💯 (@RealOlivet) January 5, 2021