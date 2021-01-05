Black Clover Trends Globally Thanks to New K-Pop Ending

Black Clover got the year off to a big start when it trended globally with the help of its new ending theme performed by K-pop group, TREASURE. The first new episode of the year ushered in a whole new era for Black Clover as the anime finally started the much anticipated Spade Kingdom arc. Not only did this arc introduce a region of new threats and new looks for each of the fan favorites, but it also introduced a new opening and ending theme sequence for the anime going forward. And that ending theme was a big hit.

Serving as the thirteenth ending for Black Clover's anime overall, "BEAUTIFUL." as performed by K-pop group TREASURE got the series trending around the world once fans of the group and fans of the anime banded together to share their hype for the new ending theme. This isn't the first time the anime has joined with the power of K-pop for its themes, but it's certainly the one that got the most hype off the bat.

Read on to see how fans are reacting to Black Clover's new ending theme, and tell us what you think! What did you think of the new opening and ending theme for the anime? Where do they rank among your favorites in the anime overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!