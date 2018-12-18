‘Black Clover’ Reveals Asta’s Most Powerful Form

Black Clover might have hit television with a controversial reputation, but the anime is here to turn that all around. After all, the anime’s latest episode has been hyped as one of its biggest yet, and Black Clover did not disappoint fans with one big transformation sequence.

So, if you thought Asta had hit his power limit, you better think again. The wizard is here to prove fans wrong, and the hero did so by unearthing a terrifying new form.

This week, Black Clover shared episode 63 with fans, and it followed Asta as he fought the Witch Queen. The villain has been giving the Black Bulls one hard time since arriving, and the Witch Queen took things to a new level when she unlocked a form within Asta no one knew about. And, as it turns out, the transformation is rather terrifying.

The episode sees Asta undergo a power-up when the Witch Queen taps into his demonic heritage. With the rest of the Black Bulls only able to watch, Asta is consumed by an black-and-red aura that matches his curious grimoire. The Witch Queen’s guard is unlucky enough to draw out Asta’s ire after he powers into this new form, and fans learned how strong it really is. Not only does the form give Asta enhanced speed and power, but its anti-magic properties are easily over powered.

Once fans realized Asta’s black form also cleared his mind of all self-doubt, they got a real look into how powerful the Black Bull rookie really is. The transformation even led the Witch Queen to wonder whether Asta inherited a certain someone’s power, but she did not have time to ponder for long. After all, Asta was quick to show Ladros how unstoppable he’s become, and the wizard finds himself taking a hard loss.

So, what do you think about this powerful transformation…?

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.