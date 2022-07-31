Black Clover Creator Marks Manga's Return with New Letter

It's back! After several months off the grid, Black Clover is back in action all thanks to Yuki Tabata. The series creator promised to resume work on their hit series in the summer, and reports at the start of July suggest Black Clover would make a comeback in time for August. And now, Tabata has released his big comeback chapter alongside a note thanking fans for all of their support.

The note comes in the most recent release of Weekly Shonen Jump as it just hit shelves in Japan. As you can see below, Tabata penned a lovely letter to readers in celebration of Black Clover returning, and it was there the artist thanked everyone for their continued support.

🎊Black Clover serialization resumed🎊



From Weekly Shonen Jump No.35,

the final chapter"Those who reach the strongest magic emperor"start‼️



Comment arrived from Mr. Yuki Tabata,who writes the final chapter beyond the limit✨



Thank you for your continued support‼️#BlackClover https://t.co/Xtabysx0OC — ブラッククローバー【公式】 (@blackclover_off) July 31, 2022

"After a three-month break, we're pleased to announce Black Clover's serialization has returned! It was quite a break, but I have done my best to exceed expectations for this final act! From this point forward, Asta and his friends will face even greater challenges to become the Magic Emperor! There's also an anime movie coming up, so I'll do my best to not be overcome by the harsh schedules of my weekly release. Please give us your support! Thank you to everyone who patiently waited for Black Clover even during it hiatus," the note reads.

Of course, this comeback chapter is a rather meaty one. Not only does it focus on Asta's final confession to his crush, but there are seedier things happening in the background. If you have already checked out the final pages of Black Clover's update, you will know a hero scorches the Earth when they reveal their secret allegiance, so the manga's final act is already ramping up the intensity just one chapter in.

What do you think about Black Clover's big comeback? How do you want to see the series tackle its final act? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.