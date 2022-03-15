Will Black Clover’s New Movie Go With An Original Story?

Black Clover has a new movie on the way following the end of the anime last year, but will it have an original story? Yuki Tabata’s original manga series is continuing with new chapters to this day (even celebrating its 7th Anniversary running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine), but the anime run for the series came to an end with 170 episodes under its belt. It was announced soon after that the anime would be continuing with a brand new movie. But unfortunately, there have been very few concrete details as to what to expect from the new anime project.

So much of the new Black Clover movie’s production has been shrouded in mystery. The official title for the project has yet to be revealed, a proper production staff has yet to be confirmed, and the few things we have learned are that Yuki Tabata is serving as the chief supervisor and is providing the character designs with an aimed release some time in 2023. But unfortunately, there are no details about it story. That’s what makes it so curious.

The special trailer released for Black Clover’s 7th Anniversary features some brand new animated footage not seen in the TV series. If this is our first look at the new movie in motion, it clears up some things about what to expect. We can see Yami, Yuno, and Asta in action. If this is footage from the movie somehow, and not just a special animation celebrating the series, then it means that this new project will be taking place far before the end of the TV anime. The TV anime ended on a major cliffhanger that is still being followed up on in the manga’s recent chapters, and it sets some story beats in motion.

Yami has been captured by the enemy, Asta is training to unlock a new power, and each of the other characters get boosts of their own for the big battle to come. The TV series ends with the promise of a two day training period before the fight with the Spade Kingdom, so it might not leave enough of a gap for a new story. It’s entirely possible, but fans of the manga have already seen how those two days of training are very critical to the story that follows the anime’s ending.

The movie could try and adapt the manga’s Spade Kingdom Raid arc, but it’s already gone on for so long (and full of so many interesting battles) it could be a full anime season all on its own. It might be too much to try and squeeze into some kind of movie, so an original story would be a smart choice for its feature film debut. And if this is somehow the only movie we get to ever see, then maybe going all out without anything tying it down would not be a bad idea either.

But what do you think? What would you want to see in Black Clover's new movie? Would you be okay with a new story?