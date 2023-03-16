Black Clover Movie Update Teases Its Impressive Staff

It has been quite some time since Black Clover put anything new on the screen, but that will change soon enough. After all, the team at Studio Pierrot has been busy with Asta's theatrical debut. This year, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be released, and a new look at the movie is teasing its impressive staff.

Over on Twitter, the official page for Black Clover posted a sneak peek at its film's storyboard. The piece, as you can see below, is one of several boards given this is labeled as 'F'. A bunch of names and job titles are listed on the cover page, and netizens like ftLoic translated the information into English for fans. So if you want to know some more of the staff working on Black Clover, you can read the new additions below:

Storyboard: Isuta/Tatsuya Yoshihara/Ayataka Tanemura

Unit Director: Isuta/Tatsuya Yoshihara/Takahiro Enokida

Chief Animation Director: Itsuko Takeda/Kousei Takahashi

Animation Director: Shunji Akasaka/Kumiko Tokunaga/Hiroshi Numata

In-between Check: Mitsuko Toshima

Color Coordination/Color Check: Liden Films, Studio Hibari

Production Assistant: Miki Tokiwa/Asuka Watanabe

Compositing: Studio Hibari/Assez Finaud Fabric/Typhoon Graphics

According to this behind-the-scenes preview, we have learned a bit more about the length of this storyboard. The Black Clover movie will be the anime's longest project yet, and this 'F' script covers nearly 29 minutes of footage. Given this bundle is the movie's final storyboard, there must be a ton of goodies in this storyboard, so hopefully, we will get to see its artwork once Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King goes live.

For those who aren't caught up with Black Clover, you should know the anime's upcoming movie is its first, and it will tell an original story by series creator Yuki Tabata. Directed by Ayataka Tanemura, the Black Clover movie marks the anime's first new release since its TV series went off the air in 2021. Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be released in June 2023 through Netflix exclusively. And of course, the original TV anime is streaming in full on Hulu and Crunchyroll while the manga carries with its final act.

Are you excited for Black Clover to make its anime debut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.