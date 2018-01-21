‘Black Clover’ Reveals New Anime Posters

Black Clover has been steadily gaining in popularity as more and more fans return to the series after its admittedly rough first impression. The fan community is beginning to fall in love with the series’ character designs as the series starts to show off the kind of potential it does in the original manga release.

Case in point are these slick posters for the series posted up at J-World Tokyo, the indoor theme park celebrating all things Shonen Jump.

The character posters offer a slick new look at three of Magic Knight squad captains, Yami Sukehiro of the Black Bulls, Fuegoreon Vermillion of the Crimson Lions, and Nozel Silva of the Silver Eagles.

The anime hasn’t shown off much of the captain’s abilities, save for a few teases of Yami’s power, so to see these stylized takes on the kind of power each mage yields will definitely have fans hoping to see more of their power in the coming weeks.

Maybe it will be as part of the Dungeon Exploration arc the series is currently in? The “Dungeon Exploration” is the second official arc of the Black Clover manga and centers on a mystery dungeon that appears on the borders of the Clover and Diamond Kingdoms. Dungeons are highly sought after by the Magic Knights since when they do pop up they offer countless treasures and magical items, but are also incredibly dangerous. So it becomes the duty of the Magic Knights to journey into the mysterious dungeon in order to claim the magical artifacts before they land into the wrong hands.

The big foe of this arc, Mars, is actually the result of an experiment that embedded many magical stones into his body. His look in the anime series was actually teased a bit back by an update to the series’ arcade game. He’s a bit more mysterious and layered than his first appearance as a “villain,” would suggest, but fans in the anime will soon learn this for themselves.

If you are unfamiliar with Black Clover, the series debuted in Shonen Jump back in 2015 from creator Yuki Tabata. The since popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The story then follows the two young boys as they strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Studio Pierrot‘s Black Clover adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3 and is currently slated for a hefty 51 episodes. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.