Watch ‘Black Clover’s New Opening, Ending Here

Black Clover is making its way through its huge tournament arc to decide the first group of Royal Knights, and fans were taken by surprise as the series debuted a brand new opening and ending theme. The previous opening seemed to tease the events of the tournament completely, but the latest batch of opening and endings go one step further.

The newest opening theme is titled “JUSTadICE” and is performed by Seiko Oomori. You can check it out in the video above. The newest ending theme is titled “Hanagasuku-doo” and is performed by THE CHARM PARK. You can find it in the video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those concerned with spoilers for the future of the series, then unfortunately you should tread lightly with the newest opening theme specifically. Though the opening has a visual style that obscures some of the future events its revealed, many future pivotal moments are outright revealed completely. There’s a particularly big spoiler in Yuno’s new look, for example.

But outside of the spoilers, there are teases of some unknown characters that fans will see in the anime soon enough. Interestingly, this opening teases events from beyond the Royal Knights arc of the series. Season 2 of the anime has been going on a surprising number of episodes beyond the series’ initial 51 episode order, and hopefully this is a sign that the series will keep on going further.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!