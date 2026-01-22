Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s Streaming Release Isn’t Happening Anytime Soon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is getting ready to go on another run through international theaters, so it’s very likely that a streaming release isn’t happening anytime soon. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has had gangbuster success ever since the first of the Infinity Castle feature film trilogy hit theaters in Japan last Summer, and it really hasn’t slowed down. It was doing so well throughout Japan, in fact, that it remained exclusive to theaters all throughout the rest of 2025. But that unfortunately also results in fans waiting much longer for its potential streaming launch.

Demon Slayer fans have been hoping to find out any kind of information about its home media and digital release plans for Infinity Castle, and that won’t happen until the film starts getting its home releases in Japan. This isn’t going to happen for quite a while either as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has revealed it’s actually coming back to IMAX theaters in Japan with a special new edition this February, and that’s going to push back any home releases even further.

When Will Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Be Streaming?

Courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment / Crunchyroll

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is coming to IMAX theaters in Japan on February 6th with an updated version of the film that will fit better on the larger screens, and that’s a clear sign that the film is going to continue to remain exclusive to theaters at least through the month of February. If the film were to announce a Blu-ray/DVD or digital store front release amidst this IMAX run, it would undercut the incentive to go to theaters to see this new version of the film. And there’s just no reason to do so.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle remained exclusive through theaters throughout the entirety of 2025 because of just how well it continues to do at the international box office, and as a result, the film has yet to confirm or start promoting a physical release of the film. Without a home media release of the film in Japan, it also means that a streaming release for international fans or a digital store drop is nowhere near in sight either. Which also impacts the next two films in the trilogy too.

Courtesy of Ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba still needs to update fans on the final two films of the planned Infinity Castle trilogy, and if the first film continues to stay in theaters that means there’s not any room in the promotional scope for the second film yet. There’s just no reason to push Infinity Castle out of the public consciousness because it’s still so financially solvent (and could even be nominated for an Academy Award), but there could be an update later this Spring as the franchise is going to be represented as part of AnimeJapan 2026.

The major anime event will be taking place in Japan over the March 28-29 weekend, and this might give us an update either on the streaming release for Infinity Castle or even the first update for the second film. It’s a lot to be excited for later this Spring, but also likely further indicates that we won’t get a streaming release for this film for the next few months at the very least.

