Newest Black Clover Opening Reveals Cool Fullmetal Alchemist Shout-Out

Black Clover‘s anime may have started out in a rougher way with fans, but one thing that has not been at the center of the debate is the series’ various opening theme sequences. Despite where fans sit on either side of the argument, they all agree that the series has produced some fantastic opening theme sequences throughout the anime thus far. That trend definitely continued with the eighth opening theme, which recently premiered in the last couple of episodes.

As noted by @PurpleGeth on Twitter, the newest Black Clover opening theme shares one prominent moment with another popular opening theme sequence from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

This parallel sees Mereoleona Vermillion’s fight with Rhya of the Eye of the Midnight Sun line-up along with a famous moment from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood‘s second opening theme sequence in which Edward Elric is fighting against the homunculi Envy and Gluttony. This famous scene sees both openings have the characters begin at a lower point before firing some kind of substance at their enemy in the skies as they come flying down.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is one of the most popular anime series among fans, and its a rebooted take on the original anime series. Like Black Clover, the Fullmetal Alchemist had a rougher first anime adaptation and eventually found its footing years later. Though the two series vary wildly in tone and content, there are similarities in the spirit of each series. At the very least, eagle eyed fans can spot awesome shout outs like this between these two anime series. They’ll certainly be keeping an eye out in case any more show up!

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.