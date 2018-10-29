Funimation Announces Special ‘Black Clover,’ ‘Overlord’ Blu-rays

Black Clover and Overlord are two of the most popular anime releases, and soon fans will be able to watch them as many times as they want in the comfort of their own home thanks to new home video releases from Funimation.

Both Overlord II and Black Clover Season 1 Part 3 will not only have standard edition home video releases, but collector’s edition releases as well.

This January, we’re bringing out three big Limited Edition sets! Check out what will be in the sets of Black Clover, Overlord II, and The Ancient Magus’ Bride on the blog: //t.co/7yP3sQ7pVV pic.twitter.com/JmU0yN7M9z — Funimation 🔮🕸 (@FUNimation) October 23, 2018

Releasing January 15 next year, Black Clover Season 1 Part 3 contains episodes 20-29 in English and Japanese, in both Blu-ray and DVD formats. The Limited Edition release includes a storage box that will be able to fit all of five of the planned Season 1 releases, and includes a special Noelle keychain.

The suggested retail of the regular release is $54.99 USD, while the limited edition will run interested fans a suggested $69.99 USD. You can find more information at the following link here.

As for Overlord II, the home video release includes the entire 13 episode second season of the series. The limited edition release includes a collector’s box, 40 page artbook full of character designs and sketches, 3 art cards, an 18 x 24 fabric poster, and other fun extras. The suggested retail release of the standard edition runs $64.99 USD, and the limited edition runs for a suggested $84.99 USD. You can find more information at the following link here.

Originally created by Kugame Murayama with illustrations provided by so-bin, Overlord is a series of light novels beginning in 2010 under Enterbrain. The series begins when the popular MMORPG Yggdrasil shuts down their servers after 12 years of service. One of the game’s most powerful guilds, Ains Ooal Gown, is waiting out the game’s final moments at their hideout, and their leader, who calls himself Momonga, remains in the game until its final seconds.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.