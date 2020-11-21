Black Clover Cosplay Highlights Vanessa's Witchy Charm

✖

Black Clover has introduced fans to the wacky members of the Black Bulls squad over the course of Yuki Tabata's manga, and now one cosplay has tapped into the witchy charm of the Black Bull, Vanessa Enoteca. When the series first introduced fans to the band of misfits making up the Black Bulls, each member had a defining feature that made them unsuitable for the other Magic Knight squads such as crippling shyness or a wanting to fight all of the time. Vanessa caught fans' attention right away for her various quirks.

But although her debut painted her as a lush that rarely wore clothing, subsequent missions with the squad and her fighting together with Asta morphed her into a much more evolved character than anyone would have suspected at first given how she seemed like she was just created for some easy fan service scenes. We've seen a real magnetic charm from the character through her fights and character arcs, and it's this charm artist @cosplaykatx (who you can find more work from on Instagram, Twitter, and more social media here) taps into with some awesome cosplay! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by *✧･ﾟ:* Kat *:･ﾟ✧* (@cosplaykatx)

Vanessa isn't the only character that has changed since meeting Asta, and that's part of the reason fans have come to love Black Clover so much. It's been shown several times how Asta's positivity and refusal to quit has rubbed off on those around him, and we have seen multiple new layers to the Black Bulls since they all first made their debut. Although Asta is stronger than the majority of them, the series has made a point of being sure to show how they are growing as a collective.

Asta's main goal is to one day become the Wizard King, and whether or not that happens at the end of the series, the boy has made an impact on many of the lives around him in significant ways. If it's more necessary to become a representative of the people than being the strongest fighter, then Asta really could have his dream position in the bag. But what do you think?

How do you feel about the Black Bulls now compared to when they first appeared in the series? Where does Vanessa rank among your favorites of the group? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!