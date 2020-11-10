New Black Clover Titles and Synopses Preview Training Arc

✖

Black Clover fans are currently waiting for the anime to take on the Spade Kingdom arc currently unfolding in the manga, and a new batch of titles and synopses tease that we're one step closer as they hint at a training arc to come. The anime is currently exploring original materials in order to fill in the six months time skipped over in Yuki Tabata's original manga version of the events, and it's been inching towards this following the end of the Devil Banishers arc that helped to flesh out the fallout from the Eye of the Midnight Sun war.

It seems we're getting even closer to this sixth month training period according to the batch of titles spotted by @BCSpoiler on Twitter that tease the next few episodes of the series will be bringing in some important characters introduced during this training period that were glossed over in the fast pace of the manga.

Following Episode 151 of the series debuting on November 10th, are the next few titles breaking down as such:

Episode 152 - To Tomorrow!

Episode 153 - The Chosen Ones

Episode 154 - Vice Captain Langris Vaude

Episode 155 - The 5 Spirit Guardians

(Photo: Shueisha)

It's important to note that these titles aren't confirmed, but they do suggest we will be entering that training period soon. Without giving too much away, the five Spirit Guardians teased for Episode 155 of the series didn't get their proper due in the manga. As fighters from the Heart Kingdom, they help train select members from the Clover Kingdom for the upcoming fight against the Spade Kingdom.

This is further teased by Episode 153, which has a synopses that teases a selection of Clover Kingdom knights heading to the Heart Kingdom for this joint training period. Following that selection in the manga, the series then skipped ahead six months so everything after that will be materials the anime fleshes out for the fight to come. There's still no telling how long the anime will be within this training arc, or if it will be experiencing the same time jump as of yet, but it seems that we will know for sure within the next few weeks or at the very least, by the end of the year.

But what do you think? Wondering how Black Clover will be handling this training period? What do you think of the anime's original content so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!