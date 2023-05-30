Black Clover Debuts Yuno's Newest Powerful Spell

Black Clover has been working its way through Yuno's big fight against Lucius Zogratis in the final war for the fate of the Clover Kingdom, and the newest chapter of Yuki Tabata's Black Clover manga has shown just how much stronger Yuno is getting with the debut of a yet another powerful new spell that takes Lucius by surprise! The final arc of the Black Clover manga has been filled with one intense fight after another, but it's been especially troublesome for Yuno and the Clover Kingdom as they are still under the impression that Asta was killed by Lucius at the start of the arc.

Black Clover has been showcasing just how strong each of Lucius' Paladins are, but Yuno has also used the final arc to show how much he's improved since Asta's loss to Lucius. In just a week's time before Judgment Day, Yuno has not only mastered his dual magic abilities in another level, but the newest chapter of the Black Clover manga demonstrated this by giving him a powerful new spell weapon, Spirit of Notos, that becomes a giant shield made out of wind.

Yuno probably developed Spirit of Notos so he wouldn't get the Lucifero treatment again 😭 pic.twitter.com/hd4d4pPL0z — Thunder Devil (@ThunderTheDevil) May 28, 2023

Black Clover: Yuno's New Spell Explained

When we had last seen Yuno in action against Lucius, it was revealed that he had been training with his Wind and Star magics to such an extent that he's basically grown to the level of power that would be respected by a Wizard King. Black Clover Chapter 360 takes this even further as Lucius notes how much Yuno has grown in a short time, and is surprised to see that the Yuno he once predicted would not be strong enough against him is now able to fight against him at such a high level.

This turn begins when Yuno is able to block one of Lucius' attacks with a shield crafted with Wind Magic known as the Spirit of Notos. Falling in line with the other Spirit weapons Yuno has debuted in the past, this new shield is able to rebuff the attack and even seems to speed Yuno up as he prepares for his final slate of attacks against the villain.

