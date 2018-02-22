‘Black Panther’ Fan Art Gives Killmonger a ‘Dragon Ball’ Power-up

The impact of Marvel’s Black Panther has been reverberating through the anime fandom as of late. The film’s main villain, Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) is getting big attention, thanks to one fan pointing out that his costume has some serious Vegeta vibes to it:

Well, fan artist BossLogic has heard fans excitement at a Black Panther / Dragon Ball connection, and created some new artwork that depicts Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger in full Vegeta-style Super Saiyan form – and the fans are loving it!

This is a fitting homage, not only because of the recent buzz about Killmonger and Vegeta, but also because of the the fact that Michael B. Jordan is a professed lover of anime. There’s no doubt tha the actor will get a kick out of this one.

Right now, Marvel fans and casual viewers alike are in awe of the performance Jordan gave in Black Panther, with many calling Erik Killmonger the best villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date.

Meanwhile, Dragon Ball Super just saw Vegeta finally fall in the Tournament of Power’s final bout against Jiren. Vegeta fought hard and went out like a BOSS, which ironically caused a massive spike in fan love for Vegeta on social media, right at the same time that Killmonger was becoming a trending topic.

Who doesn’t love it when two bad boys get their shine on together? For more Bosslogic art, check out the gallery below – and let us know what you think of Super Saiyan Killmonger in the comments!

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.