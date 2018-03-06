‘Black Panther’ Gets ‘Kill la Kill’ Makeover

Marvel’s Black Panther is now the ninth highest, domestically grossing film of all time, and it’s due to the film combining many successful factors across multiple demographics including, but not limited to, anime and tokusatsu series in Japan.

One thing anime fans clung onto from the film were the way T’Challa and Killmonger transformed into their Black Panther suits much like you would see in Power Rangers or anime. Which is why seeing the two dressed as the scantily clad rivals Ryuko and Satsuki from Kill la Kill is all the more natural.

Killakill AU 둘이 슈트를 공유한다는 게.. 킬라킬을 생각나게 해버려서..머리속에서 사라지지가 않아서.. 차마 변신모습은 그리기에는 양심이 찔려서 귀여운SD로 그렸다pic.twitter.com/ahoMYExAid — 보푸소 ボプソ (@bopuso_drawing) February 22, 2018

Twitter user @bopuso_drawing imagined an alternate universe in which T’Challa and Erik Killmonger were actually the main characters of Trigger’s Kill la Kill series. That series is famous for its transforming school girl outfits which resulted in main character Ryuko’s embarrassment given how little her powered up form leaves to the imagination.

Hilariously enough, seeing the serious T’Challa and slightly cocky Killmonger in these outfits fits much better than one would expect as their personalities matches up with their character inspirations as well. Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan surely would not be opposed to an homage such as this given his own inspired anime fandom. At the end of the day, the transforming super characters is just too lovingly anime inspired to not pay tribute to.

Black Panther is now in theaters.

For those unfamiliar Kill la Kill, the series follows Ryuko Matoi, a girl in search of her father’s killer. Left with one half of a giant pair of scissors, she transfers to Honnouji Academy. The school is under the control of of the student council and their president, the dominate Satsuki Kiryuin. What’s different about this academy however is that every student is equipped a Goku Uniform, a suit that gives its wearer superhuman abilities because of the “Life Libers” sewed within.

Kill la Kill is the first original anime project from Trigger, a company formed by ex-Gainax employees Hiroyuki Imaishi and Masahiko Ohtsuka. It was directed by Imaishi and written Kazuki Nakashima, who had both worked together on Gainax’s Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann. It was licensed in the United States by Aniplex of America starting July 2014.

The series had its English language broadcast premiere on Adult Swim’s Toonami block in February 2015. A manga serialization written by Ryo Akizuki began in Young Ace magazine in 2013. It was received extremely well critically and praised for its expresses character animation and fight scenes.