Bleach Cosplay Unlocks Unohana's Darkest Side

Bleach is on a break at the moment, but it will not be long before the anime returns. Last year, fans waited on pins and needles for the shonen classic to return after a decade off the air. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War was just what the fandom wanted, and of course, it made big reveals about our favorite Soul Reapers. And now, one fan is going viral thanks to their take on Retsu Unohana.

Or rather, Yachiru Unohana. Bleach made it clear recently that the Soul Reaper captain is not who we thought they were, and this cosplay unlocks their dark side for all to see.

As you can check out above, the cosplay brings out Unohana's dark look as she turns her head towards fans. With her long black hair unbraided, Unohana looks more like a ghost than a reaper in this shot thanks to her white robes. Complete with deadened makeup, this version of Unohana is downright terrifying, and fans will be glad to know cosplay izanamitan absolutely nailed Bleach's latest design for the reaper.

After all, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War gave Unohana a major makeover in its latest episodes. Before the anime took a seasonal break, we watched as the healing Soul Reaper revealed their true identity to the world, and it was a shocker. Before Kenpachi assumed rank in the Got 13, it was Unohana who bore the name as she was considered the deadliest, strongest Soul Reaper in the afterlife. She proved this in a battle against Kenpachi, and their brutal spars eventually ended with the latter surpassing Unohana as planned.

Now, the Soul Reaper is gone from this world, but her legacy lives on. Unohana's will is carried by Kenpachi as we know, but fans like izanamitan are also bolstering her spirit. So while the hero may be gone from the screen, well – Unohana will never drift from Bleach as a whole.

