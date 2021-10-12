Bleach Creator Pens New Ichigo Art Ahead of Winter Expo

Ichigo Kurosaki is in a league of his own when it comes to Soul Reapers. The hero is what made Bleach the hit we know it to be, so you can see why all eyes are on the series these days. After all, Bleach made a massive comeback in 2021 to the delight of fans, and more is on the way thanks to a new poster from creator Tite Kubo.

The artwork was revealed online ahead of Bleach‘s special exhibition this winter. If you did not know, the anime is slated to make an in-person comeback this December as Japan will welcome Bleach Expo. The event will kick-off at the start of the month, and Kubo did up a special poster this week to hype the event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the poster is simple enough as it shows Ichigo standing against a white background. To the left, a slew of text can be found detailing Bleach Expo. But of course, the main draw here is Ichigo Kurosaki. The man can be found inked in orange and white with a sword in hand.

It goes without saying that Kubo hasn’t lost his touch, and fans are hardly surprised. After all, Kubo did revisit Bleach earlier this year with a manga special. The story was revived for a single chapter in honor of Bleach‘s anniversary, and its cliffhanger promises to bring Kubo back to the series once again. Fans are hoping a new chapter will be announced at Bleach Expo come December, so you’d best keep an eye out for an official word.

And of course, no one can overlook the most recent Bleach news to go live. If you did not know, the anime got fans buzzing this week when a new website domain was registered on its behalf. A site for bleach-anime has been reserved in Japan, and fans have been waiting for this update for years now. After all, it was confirmed last year that Bleach‘s anime is returning to adapt the final arc of Kubo’s manga. It seems an update is coming on the Thousand-Year Blood War arc at last, and this Bleach Expo poster is just a taste of what’s to come.

What do you think about this special exhibition poster? Do you have high hopes for Bleach‘s return? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.