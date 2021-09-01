Bleach Cosplay Gives Shinigami Fans A New Take On Urahara

✖

Bleach recently made a big return in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, telling the story of Ichigo Kurosaki and his fellow members of the Soul Society years following the conclusion of the original manga. Though there has yet to be confirmation that Tite Kubo is planning to fully dive back into the popular Shonen world, it seems all but assured that we haven't seen the end of Bleach by a long shot, with one Cosplayer deciding to give us a new take on the shopkeep known as Urahara who had a major influence on the franchise.

Urahara was a mysterious character in the history of Bleach, assisting Ichigo by boosting his power which nearly resulted in his death as he was attempting to save Rukia from the Soul Society, who had sentenced her to death for transferring her power as a Soul Reaper. The supernatural shopkeep had a deep history with Soul Society but has since carved out his own path, and while he didn't have a heavy influence on the latest new chapter that was released by Tite Kubo, we would imagine that should Bleach return with a new ongoing story, the former Shinigami will once again make his presence known.

Instagram Cosplayer Streexx brought Urahara back to the forefront with some stunning Bleach Cosplay, following the big return of the Shonen franchise in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump that saw Ichigo and his friends learning some terrifying secrets about the afterlife and what happens to powerful Captains when they die:

One of the major Bleach projects that fans have been waiting for word on is the anime adaptation of the Thousand Year War Blood Arc, which was the final story of the manga series before it came to an end several years ago. Pitting the Soul Society against the Quincy family, the arc was promised to be brought to television screens, though no new footage has arisen and no release date has been documented for it at this time. Though the world of Bleach did return to the world of anime via the spinoff series of Burn The Witch, fans are waiting to see Ichigo return to animation.

