‘Bleach’ Live-Action Film Shares New Image Of Ichigo

The Bleach live-action film finally released its first trailer, and fans have not been able to stop thinking about it since. Seeing their favorite characters translated well into live-action counterparts was great to see, fans agreed.

This is especially true of the film’s main character, Ichigo Kurosaki, who just got a new image featuring a much better look at his live-action Shinigami gear and zanpakuto.

The film’s version of Ichigo Kurosaki is portrayed by Sota Fukushi. If you are concerned whether or not he would portray Ichigo well, there is no real need to worry as Fukushi has plenty of experiencing play a part in fantastical worlds.

Not only has he played the lead in adaptations of the Library Wars light novel series, Laughing Under the Clouds, and As the Gods Will series, he is best known for portrayed a tokusatsu hero for Toei in Kamen Rider Fourze. Playing the titular Fourze, Fukushi grounded a series that any anime fans would love. If he can accomplish that feat, than Bleach fans should not worry about his role in the film.

The live-action Bleach adaptation releases July 20 in Japan, and has just released its first full trailer. The film will adapt the first arc of the series, the “Substitute Shinigami” arc. The current cast includes Sota Fukushi as Ichigo Kurosaki and Hana Sugisaki as Rukia Kuchiki is MIYAVI, who will play Byakuya Kuchiki Ryou Yoshizawa, as Uryuu Ishida, and Taichi Saotome as Renji Abarai.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise.

The English language broadcast premiered on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block in 2006, and you currently find the Japanese and English language versions now streaming on Hulu.