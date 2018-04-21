Anime

Fans Are Wondering Where Orihime And Chad Are In Bleach’s Live-Action Film

Anime fans are usually wary when they hear that one of their favorite series is getting a live-action adaptation because anime and manga series sometimes do not fare well in those situations.

But after seeing the first full trailer for the upcoming live-action Bleach film, fans have been excited and are now just hyped to see the full film in action. While they are praising the way characters are being translated on screen, and how close the trailer is to the original manga, they have noticed two (and on some occasions three) large absences.

The characters Orihime Inoue, Yasutora “Chad” Sato, and Kon, who played a major role in the beginning of Bleach(and especially when the Substitute Shinigami arc leads into the Soul Society arc) seem to be completely absent from the film so far.

Now why it may be too early for gloom and doom as this is the first trailer for the film, as the film leads closer to its July 20 release in Japan fans will definitely be keeping an eye out for possible Orihime and Chad inclusions.

Read on to see what fans are saying about their mysterious absence, and let us know how you feel about it in the comments!

@aizentwt

@fiannan

@bike_hell

@charlidyke

@anthoniostark

@ansfair

@StellarPioneer

@HeadlessStar

@Flowtaro

@CPAnimaniac

