Fans Are Wondering Where Orihime And Chad Are In Bleach’s Live-Action Film

Anime fans are usually wary when they hear that one of their favorite series is getting a live-action adaptation because anime and manga series sometimes do not fare well in those situations.

But after seeing the first full trailer for the upcoming live-action Bleach film, fans have been excited and are now just hyped to see the full film in action. While they are praising the way characters are being translated on screen, and how close the trailer is to the original manga, they have noticed two (and on some occasions three) large absences.

The characters Orihime Inoue, Yasutora “Chad” Sato, and Kon, who played a major role in the beginning of Bleach(and especially when the Substitute Shinigami arc leads into the Soul Society arc) seem to be completely absent from the film so far.

Now why it may be too early for gloom and doom as this is the first trailer for the film, as the film leads closer to its July 20 release in Japan fans will definitely be keeping an eye out for possible Orihime and Chad inclusions.

Read on to see what fans are saying about their mysterious absence, and let us know how you feel about it in the comments!

@aizentwt

the bleach movie will focus on 5 characters: ichigo, rukia, uryuu, renji and byakuya. no signs of orihime, chad, or any of the other captains so far. ?? pic.twitter.com/V7FwAdsAaz — caro ICHIRUKI HIGH FIVE (@aizentwt) April 20, 2018

@fiannan

I guess they’re just leaving Orihime & Chad out of the Bleach movie then? That’s disappointing. My kids deserve better than to be erased. pic.twitter.com/p8RKyd2HaX — Andrea ? (@fiannan) April 20, 2018

@bike_hell

When I look up the Bleach live action cast and don’t see Orihime’s name anywhere pic.twitter.com/oGnghV1X6m — Bandori!＊Hell! (@bike_hell) April 19, 2018

@charlidyke

if the bleach live action movie leaves out orihime and sado (TWO MAIN CHARACTERS) yall can keep it thanks — happy trails ? (@charlidyke) April 20, 2018

@anthoniostark

Me, seeing the trailer from the Bleach movie: where,,, the fuck IS ORIHIME​???? pic.twitter.com/etYYiLjtyJ — kamila (@anthoniostark) April 19, 2018

@ansfair

It’s 2 days to Bleach movie on cinemas, but the only introduced (main) characters are Ichigo, Rukia, Ishida, Renji, and Byakuya? Hmm… — アンニサ@ザックス大好き? (@ansfair) April 18, 2018

@StellarPioneer

Whoever thought, cutting Orihime out of the #Bleach lifeaction movie was a good idea: I’m coming for you ?? — StellarPioneer (@StellarPioneer) April 19, 2018

@HeadlessStar

i really want to like this bleach live action movie but the fact that till now it seems like orihime and chad aren’t goining to be in it is a huge no for me — ◆ (@HeadlessStar) April 20, 2018

@Flowtaro

wow they just totally got rid of Chad in the Bleach movie huh ? — Liam~ (@Flowtaro) April 20, 2018

@CPAnimaniac