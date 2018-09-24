‘Bleach’ Spin-Off Will Reveal Shinji’s Bankai Soon

Bleach may have wrapped some years ago, but the franchise hasn’t been put to rest just yet. Tite Kubo is still assisting with a Bleach spin-off manga, and it looks like the on-going series is about to make all you Shinji fans happy.

Yes, at long last, fans are finally going to see Shinji whip out his Bankai. So, you can start betting on how over-powered the attack will be starting now.

The big announcement came courtesy of a magazine scan from Japan. The advert, which can be seen below, shows off new details about Can’t Fear Your Own World and Shinji’s role in its upcoming chapters.

So far, there are no story details attached to the former Visored leader. The promo simply includes a headshot of Shinji with some text teasing his Bankai. There is no word on when the technique will make its debut in Can’t Fear Your Own World, but fans are eager to see what the reinstated Soul Reaper captain can do.

In terms of the anime, fans never got to see Shinji’s Bankai, and the same goes for manga readers. Kubo was unable to fit the power-up into Bleach, but it seems the manga’s spin-off will make time for the reveal.

For now, fans can only take a guess at what the Bankai will look like, and they can use Shinji’s Shikai to come up with theories. The Visored shared Sakanade’s Shikai during his battle with Aizen sometime ago, revealing its ability to create an Inverted World. Shinji’s Shikai casts an illusion on the battlefield that inverts everything from movement to injuries. So, fans can imagine how powerful Shinji’s Bankai must be when it is put into effect.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu.