Bleach Shares New Opening Theme

Ever since it came to its truncated end its 2012, without adapting the final arc of the series overall, fans have been clamoring to see more of Bleach in action. Fans have been holding up the torch for the series for quite some time, even going as far as to adapt the final arc to an anime themselves. Some of the stars behind the series have even gone as far as to show open support for more of the anime, but it’s not like there haven’t been new animated efforts from the franchise at all. In fact, it’s been kept alive through the ultra popular mobile game, Bleach: Brave Souls.

Recently debuting a new opening theme sequence for the game featuring the newest theme, “0” from Lie and a Chameleon., Bleach: Brave Souls shows off a fun animated take on many of the new additions and expansions they’ve made to the title over the past few months. Check it out in the video above!

While the future of the official anime series is still up in there, openings like this that not only reflect how unique many of the original anime’s opening theme sequences were but serve as a good reminder of what Bleach brings to the table. Filled with tons of memorable action sequences and characters, it’s why fans look so fondly upon it to this day despite a lack of general favor shown towards it.

Even those who worked on the original series are unsure of when it will actually return, but at least the franchise is continuing on in novel form. A sequel to the series, Can’t Fear Your Own World, has been licensed for an English language release, so a future anime has plenty to drawn on and adapt. Maybe even expand these cool designs in Bleach: Brave Souls?

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. There’s also a live-action adaptation on Netflix, and you can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.