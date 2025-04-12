Who’s Really the Strongest Half-Saiyan in the Dragon Ball Franchise?

Battle-hungry and ever-increasingly powerful, the Saiyans are the powerhouses and the defenders of Planet Earth. Upon taking residence on Earth, Vegeta and Goku have found themselves married and with children. We, however, are not here to discuss the two pureblooded Saiyans but rather which of their half-Saiyan children is the strongest. To the average fan, the answer may seem cut and dry as Gohan is often referenced as the character with the most potential within the Dragon Ball franchise, but there are some truly talented contenders amongst these children. Looking at the outright performances of Gohan, Trunks, Goten, and Bulla throughout the majority of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, we begin to grasp the exact power levels of each character.

Gohan has had the benefit of being around the longest as he was the only half-Saiyan for the beginning arcs of Dragon Ball Z. Trunks has had the second most featured time in the series as the next born and featured Saiyan in Dragon Ball Z and his best friend Goten follows behind showing up during the final arcs of Dragon Ball Z. Bulla is the most recent addition to the series and has been added in as a teen character during Dragon Ball GT and as a baby during the current ongoing Dragon Ball Super.

Honorable Mentions Among Earth’s Mightiest Half-Saiyans

Saiyan blood runs deep, and half-Saiyans often exhibit outright Saiyan features, such as hair and power. However, there aren’t only half-Saiyans in the Dragon Ball franchise but also one-fourth-Saiyans and one-eighth-Saiyans. An example of their blood running deep is that as a young child, Pan is shown to be able to keep up with Piccolo while participating in training that young Gohan struggled with during the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Then there are the kids of Dragon Ball GT: A Hero’s Legacy, which are Goku Jr. and Vegeta Jr., who are descendants of the original Saiyans and show off the ability to enter the Super Saiyan form, placing them pretty high on the power scaling list as young children.

All of these characters have a lot of exhibited potential but are ranked relatively low because that is all fans have gotten to see from these characters – just potential. Pan was a part of giving Ki to Goku to become a Super Saiyan God, but that was a ritual that cared about Saiyans and not the power of the Saiyans. Overall, Goku Jr. and Vegeta Jr. bear a striking resemblance to their namesakes and could very likely end up on par with their power in the future. All in all, these examples are powerful but fall outside of our comparison systems and are also only shown at young ages.

Vegeta and Bulma’s Children

The first two contenders we want to talk about and categorize here are the children of Bulma and Vegeta. Trunks and Bulla are two sides of the same coin, and both have very bright futures ahead of them as children of the Saiyan Prince and the CEO of Capsule Corp. Although Bulla and her father have many adorable moments together at the moment, all of her in-canon moments are as a non-combatant cutting her out of the race for the strongest half-Saiyan out the gate. It doesn’t help her case that the majority of her onscreen appearances are through the dubious canon of the GT series or as a baby in Dragon Ball Super.

Trunks, on the other hand, has a long and sordid history as one of the Z-Fighters’ greatest assets and one of the Dragon Ball franchise’s drippiest characters. Trunks is first introduced during the Android and Cell arcs as a hero from the future and the second-ever Super Saiyan. Trunks came out swinging and continued to keep that trend going with each showing from that point on. Future Trunks trained alongside Vegeta and practically tripled his powers in the time chamber. Trunks managed to go back to his timeline and destroy his Androids with no difficulty. Now, for prime timeline Trunks, we don’t get to see him using his powers and fighting until around the Buu Saga, where he is shown going Super Saiyan at age eight and being one-half of one of the strongest fusions in the entire series.

Goku and Chi-Chi’s Children

On the other hand, we have Goku’s two children, who are both featured as fighters throughout most of their showings in the series. Goten is their youngest child, who we’ve gotten to see during the Buu Saga and small features during Dragon Ball Super. A lot of Goten’s abilities fall into the same category as kid Trunks and also have Goten being one-half of one of the strongest fusions in the series. Goten’s power is undeniable when compared to other characters when they were his age; he is exceptional, and his potential is often only stifled by his intensely childish nature.

Gohan is the eldest of the half-Saiyans and is also constantly referred to as one of the characters with the most potential, if not the greatest of them all. Gohan, from a very young age, when pushed to his limits, manages to tap into unexpected powers and surpass even the adults around him through his rage. Gohan has an impressive list of battles under his belt, and though he is notably less battle-hungry than the full-blooded Saiyans, he often dominates those he faces off against. Some of the big fights and power-ups Gohan has under his belt are being the first Saiyan to unlock Super Saiyan 2 during the Cell Saga, having his potential released and becoming the strongest fighter on earth during the Buu Saga, and most recently awakening a brand new white-haired form in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero against Cell Max.

All in all, most of the half-Saiyans are undeniably powerful and talented. Goten and Trunks are a truly dynamic duo and fan favorites who need more screen time. Both half-Saiyans have immense potential, and even though they have yet to defeat any major villain during any main arc, they have demonstrated power far beyond any other characters at the ages they are, respectively. Gohan as of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, as I’m sure many fans are unsurprised by is currently the strongest of the three. Gohan’s most recent awakening has scaled him upwards close to Goku and Vegeta, who both have been getting non-stop power-ups since Dragon Ball Super began serialization. Goten and Trunks have the potential to catch up with the eldest half-Saiyan, but as of the current standings, Gohan remains indisputably the strongest.