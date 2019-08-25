Bleach Star Signs Petition Rallying for Anime’s Return

Bleach has been over for quite some time, but the Shonen series lives on with fans. The anime was a major one in the U.S. thanks to its time on Toonami, but the series was never able to complete its run before ending. These days, fans are more eager than ever for Bleach to return to TV, and they are not alone.

After all, one of the stars of Bleach just signed a petition rallying behind an anime reboot.

Taking to Twitter, the English voice of Ichigo Kurosaki shared support for a Bleach comeback after signing a fan-petition.

The return of BLEACH? This petition wasn’t set up by me but I signed it and I’m sharing it! #bleach #ichigo https://t.co/uYqegtjkn7 — Johnny Yong Bosch (@johnnyyongbosch) August 24, 2019

“The return of BLEACH? This petition wasn’t set up by me but I signed it and I’m sharing it,” Johnny Yong Bosch wrote.

As you can see here, the petition in question has earned more than 53,000 signatures to date. Started by Platinum Equinox, this petition was made to show Shueisha and Studio Perriot how serious fans are about supporting a Bleach comeback.

“In order to show how serious fans are, we will be gathering signatures to show our support as well as buying Bleach merchandise to support the series. There is high demand for the Anime‘s return. In honor of Tite Kubo, please animate the final part of Bleach. The Thousand Year Blood War/Quincy Blood War,” the page reads.

For those curious, there has been no official word about a Bleach continuation or reboot. Shueisha has continued to hype Bleach as one of its IPs as Ichigo is often included in promotional materials. In fact, a sequel spin-off manga got a digital release by the publisher after Bleach ended, and it helped promote the franchise’s live-action film last year. Now, fans are making it known they’re ready to back Bleach and make such a comeback worthwhile for its creators.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan.