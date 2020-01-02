Bleach Returns Thanks To Stunning Halibel Cosplay

Bleach’s absence as an anime and a manga can certainly be felt among fans of the long running franchise, especially when new artwork and cosplay brings the series back to the minds of those who followed the adventures of Ichigo and the rest of the Soul Society. After one of the first major storylines of the series, wherein Ichigo travelled into Soul Society in an attempt to save his friend Rukia who introduced him to the world of the Shinigami, a new threat came in the form of the Arrancar, with the character of Halibel being among them. Now, one cosplayer has managed to recreate the one time villain with an amazing cosplay interpretation.

Instagram User and Cosplayer Lexisz.H shared her fantastic cosplay that shows off the Hollow that had been able to remove her mask and become one of the ruling members of the Hueco Mundo, the land where Hollows reside and threaten the worlds of the living and of the Soul Society:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rumors of Bleach’s return continue to appear years after its finale, with side stories such as Can’t Fear Your Own World and Burn The Witch giving us brand new looks into the world of Soul Society and those who interact with it. As Halibel survived the finale of Bleach, still ruling the world of the Hollows, we’re sure that if an official sequel to Bleach was created, she would hold a role to be sure!

What do you think of this stunning cosplay? How would you like to see Bleach return? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Bleach!

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan.