Bleach Artist Shares Slick Code Geass Tribute Art

Character designer for the Bleach anime Masashi Kudo is one of the most prominent illustrators in the anime industry among fans because not only does he often share art from Bleach, but he will also share cool new renditions of his favorite projects as well. With Code Geass coming back after years after the end of the original anime series with a brand new movie, Kudo has shown off his love for the franchise with cool new art.

Kudo recently shared his take on Code Geass‘ Lelouch vi Britannia, and it’s a take many fans would love to see more of. Check out his cool sketch below!

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection recently had an impressive, but limited run through theaters in the United States earlier this month. Taking place two years after the finale of the original anime series in 2008, the film features returning staff and cast. The most notable return of the film is also the most mysterious — an even technically a spoiler — as the sequel features Lelouch vi Britannia despite his conclusive fate at the end of the original series.

With the Code Geass team teasing 10 more years worth of plans for the franchise, this may not be the last time Masashi Kudo gets the opportunity to share more of his love through cool new art. Maybe he’ll be struck by new inspiration from whatever comes next from this newly revived series?

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion was first created by Sunrise, with character designs provided by manga collective CLAMP. Set in an alternate world, the series follows Lelouch vi Britannia who decides to bring the Britannia Empire down when he receives the power of the Geass, which allows him to exert his will over others. The anime series ran for 50 episodes from 2006 to 2008. The series was licensed for an English language broadcast by Bandai, and was aired on Adult Swim in 2007.

