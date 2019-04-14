‘Bleach’ Spin-Off Sequel Reveals ‘Brave Souls’ Artwork

It has been awhile since Bleach has been on the small screen, but that does not mean its Soul Reapers are resting easy. A spin-off sequel to Bleach was published not long after its main manga run ended, and its leads will be animated soon enough.

After all, Bleach: Can’t Fear Your Own World is going to be added to Bleach: Brave Souls, and a first look at that crossover has gone live.

Over on Reddit, a color spread went live which advertised Bleach: Can’t Fear Your Own World. The piece, which can be seen below, shows off a few familiar faces as well as a new one.

To the top, a young warrior with pink eyes can be seen leaping ahead. Dressed in a salmon-colored outfit, the character comes off perfectly androgynous. The two warriors below Hikone are transformed versions of Grimmjow and Nelliel. The advertisement doesn’t give a heads up on when the characters will be brought over to the mobile game, but fans are keeping a close eye on when it will go up. After all, this is the first time audiences will have seen Can’t Fear Your Own World animated, so fans are hoping everyone from Shuhei Hisagi to Shinji Hirako will show up down the line.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

