‘Bleach: Brave Souls’ Releases Its ‘Thousand-Year Blood War’ Trailer

If there’s one thing Bleach fans hate, it is that the anime never got to see Tite Kubo’s manga to the end. Studio Pierrot pulled the plug Bleach before fans could see the ‘Thousand-Year Blood War’ arc completed, but all hope isn’t lost. After all, Bleach: Brave Souls will be adapting the arc soon enough, and a trailer for the update has hit the Internet.

As you can see above, the Bleach game is bringing several popular characters from the ‘Thousand-Year Blood War’ arc to life. Captains like Kyoraku, Komamura, and Hitsugaya have all been added to the mobile app. Byakuya Kuchiki can also be collected if you’ve got enough orbs, and the game’s trailer shows what the gang is capable of.

Each of the Captains will look different from how anime fans remember. Since the characters are taken from Kubo’s final manga arc, they are seen wielding powers that many fans have not seen before. The game will finally animated Kyoraku’s mysterious Bankai since the alcohol-loving Soul Reaper never used his in the anime.

As for Komamura, some fans may not be able to spot the character at first. The Captain is particularly hard to recognize since he isn’t in his usual wolf form; Instead, the game will introduce Komamura’s human transformation and explain the complicated lore behind the technique.

Hitsugaya also looks different thanks to his sudden aging. The famously short Captain looks like a full-grown adult in Bleach: Brave Souls since his evolved Bankai has been brought to the game. And, for Byakuya, the surly Soul Reaper is seen sporting new clothes which he begins wearing after he is taken to the Soul King’s Palace to train with the Royal Guard there.

If you are not familiar with Bleach‘s ‘Thousand-Year Blood War’ arc, then you have some reading to catch up on. The storyline is the final one Kubo penned, and it brings the Quincy back into play. After being all but destroyed by the Soul Reapers centuries ago, a sect of Quincy rebels reappear and take over Hueco Mundo. The army, who is being led by their Emperor Yhwach, make plans to invade the Soul Society in the wake of Aizen’s defeat. Ichigo bands together with his comrades after regaining his spiritual powers, but the protagonist comes to learn just how unique his gifts are once he comes face-to-face with Yhwach and his own past.