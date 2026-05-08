10 Anime Masterpieces We’re Desperate to See Adapted Into Live-Action

The adaptation of anime into live-action has become a major trend in recent years; however, it was not always viewed this way. The anime fandom was traumatized by years of poor live-action adaptations, to the point that many had completely lost hope in the medium. It was the success of adaptations like One Piece, Alita: Battle Angel, and Alice in Borderland that finally pushed anime fans to once again look forward to new live-action projects.

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We are in the same boat and are excited to see the worlds of anime explored through another medium. In recent years, many live-action adaptations have also been announced, and we are very excited to see them in the coming years. At the same time, there are still several anime masterpieces that we are desperate to see adapted into live-action, as they would work incredibly well and have the potential to elevate the emotional depth of their stories.

10) Solo Leveling

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Solo Leveling has emerged as a modern anime masterpiece that almost everyone is aware of, with the series continuing to break records through its first two seasons. Shortly after the second season ended, it was announced that Solo Leveling would receive a new live-action adaptation produced by Kakao Entertainment and SANAI Pictures for Netflix. While the idea of a live-action adaptation did not initially sound very intriguing, new details surrounding the cast quickly added excitement and potential to the project.

Byeon Woo-seok was announced to take the lead role, with Han So-hee joining the cast as Cha Hae-in. With a visually striking cast and rumors suggesting the project will follow a K-drama format, it already feels like this adaptation is carving its own path. The franchise has become massively popular since the anime adaptation, and it will be intriguing to see what direction the live-action series takes as it appears to be building its own identity.

9) Monster

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Monster might just be one of the easiest anime to adapt into live-action, primarily due to its grounded storytelling and psychological thriller elements. The series is often compared to Death Note, with some fans even preferring it over the latter. While the Death Note live-action movies failed to do the source material justice, Monster‘s live-action adaptation could showcase how well a psychological anime thriller can work in a live-action setting.

In the past, Guillermo del Toro was reportedly working on a live-action adaptation, though the project eventually never came to fruition. Since then, fans have continued dreaming of a live-action version of Monster, and now, with live-action anime adaptations becoming a growing trend, the series could be a perfect fit.

8) Slam Dunk

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The sports genre in anime has also become one of the most popular forms of entertainment, with new sports anime and manga series being constantly released. Surprisingly, there still hasn’t been a truly great live-action adaptation of a sports anime, which is why Slam Dunk might be the perfect series to adapt out of them all. Toei Animation’s adaptation of this masterpiece is now quite old, making a live-action revival feel like the right move for the franchise.

However, it is the series’s story that would translate perfectly into live-action. Featuring characters with compelling foundations centered around basketball, alongside themes of love, friendship, and rivalry that heavily shape their development, Slam Dunk feels like the sports anime that deserves a live-action adaptation as soon as possible.

7) Hajime No Ippo

Madhouse

Speaking of sports and not mentioning boxing would feel incomplete, especially when an anime as beloved as Hajime no Ippo exists. There is no denying that new boxing stories continue to emerge constantly, and a live-action adaptation of Hajime no Ippo would be a great step for fans of the series. It’s grounded storytelling perfectly captures the passion for the sport while delivering an inspiring journey.

Considering how Hajime no Ippo even inspired the latest entry in the Creed franchise, there is every reason to believe a live-action adaptation could work. With enough care and attention from the producers, a Hajime no Ippo live-action adaptation could stand out just as much as the anime itself.

6) Violet Evergarden

Courtesy of Kyoto Animation

Aside from sports anime and psychological thrillers, another genre that would be perfect for live-action adaptations is romance with deeper emotional meaning and sincerity, and nothing fits that description better than Violet Evergarden. This anime is not just about portraying a simple love story, as its themes go much deeper by exploring the true meaning of love itself.

The series follows Violet, a former child soldier who now works as an Auto Memory Doll, writing letters to help connect people. Ironically, Violet herself does not understand human connection, having only experienced loss throughout her life. Her journey of discovering what it truly means to love someone and understand human emotions makes Violet Evergarden a deeply heartwarming and mesmerizing story set in a beautifully grounded historical setting. A live-action adaptation of Violet Evergarden could become the perfect drama if any romance anime masterpiece were to make the transition.

5) My Hero Academia

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia is hailed as one of the final great shonen anime adaptations that built a long-lasting legacy by perfectly adapting its source material. While both the anime and manga have now come to an end, fans are still not ready to let go of the series. Fortunately, a live-action movie adaptation has also been announced. In late 2025, it was officially revealed that a live-action film is in development by Legendary Entertainment and Netflix.

New details later revealed that Shinsuke Sato, the director of Alice in Borderland, is helming the project, while the screenplay is being written by Jason Fuchs, the writer of Wonder Woman and someone who understands and respects the source material. These are exactly the kind of elements that have made us desperate to see how this live-action adaptation turns out, especially with rumors pointing toward a late 2027 release.

4) Jujutsu Kaisen

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen has become a modern masterpiece with deep storytelling and supernatural action sequences that keep fans on the edge of their seats. A live-action adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen might be one of the most difficult anime projects to adapt, but if done correctly, its Japanese-rooted storytelling could be incredibly compelling. The adaptation would need a heavily Japanese cast to properly portray the story, and while that is achievable, the action sequences are where the series would face its biggest challenge.

However, recent advancements in visual effects technology have proven that many things once considered impossible can now be brought to life. Everything ultimately depends on whether a studio is willing to take the risk and adapt this anime masterpiece into a high-budget live-action project. Seeing iconic characters like Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna, along with the series’ tragic moments, in a completely new format is something we are incredibly desperate to witness.

3) Naruto

Image via Studio Pierrot

Naruto in a live-action format would be a dream come true, and its hype is arguably on the same level as Netflix’s One Piece adaptation. The series has had a live-action movie announced for quite some time by Lionsgate, with Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, attached to the project. While adapting Naruto into a movie may not be ideal, it could still serve as the foundation for understanding whether the series can truly work in live-action.

Unlike One Piece, Naruto is deeply rooted in Japanese culture, which is why a live-action adaptation that strays too far from those roots may not work. That is exactly why we are so desperate to see this ambitious Naruto live-action project finally come to life.

2) Vinland Saga

Image via MAPPA

Vinland Saga is a masterpiece anime with a protagonist widely regarded as one of the most mature and important characters adults can experience. Thorfinn’s journey embodies the growth from childhood to adulthood, and it is a story that deserves to be adapted in every possible medium so it can reach a wider audience. What would make a live-action adaptation of Vinland Saga even more fitting is the fact that its action is very grounded.

It would arguably be easier to adapt into a live-action format, perhaps in a style similar to Game of Thrones, minus the dragons, as it perfectly captures the atmosphere of the medieval era. However, the biggest reason this anime masterpiece deserves a live-action adaptation is to portray Thorfinn’s journey in a new form, because manga and anime alone do not feel enough to fully capture the brilliance of its storytelling.

1) Attack on Titan

Image courtesy of MAPPA

Attack on Titan is a masterpiece anime and manga series with an intricate storyline and emotional depth that everyone should experience at least once in their life. That is why a live-action adaptation of this masterpiece feels necessary, as it would keep the door open for those who absolutely refuse to watch anime. The story is perfectly suited for a live-action format, with real-life actors potentially capturing the emotional depth of the series even more powerfully than animated characters.

Speaking of the characters, the cast of Attack on Titan would also make for one of the most diverse ensembles ever, as people from different regions of the world inspired many of the characters Hajime Isayama created. Arguably, there is no anime on this list that we are more desperate to see adapted into live-action than Attack on Titan, as it feels like a story that, with enough care, could even surpass the anime itself.

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