Bleach Cosplay Brings Back the Tres Bestias

One surprising cosplay group has brought back some of the rarer fan favorites from Bleach, the Tres Bestias, back to the fold with some awesome new work! It's been a great time to be a fan of Tite Kubo's Bleach as the creator recently returned to the manga with a brand new chapter (kicking off a whole new arc) to help celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the manga's original launch in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. On top of that, the anime will finally be adapting the final arc of the series overall and that means some major favorites are returning too.

With the Bleach anime finally bringing the Thousand-Year Blood War arc to life, it means fans will finally get to see some of the manga's biggest moments finally hit the screen. Characters come back with brand new powers, forms, and allies, and there are all sorts of explosive fights in the final war for the series. It's why fans have been so anxious to see the anime return after so long, and now artists @lonewolf_98, @TEN0u0, and @kaname_vibl on Twitter (as Cyan Sung-sun, Franceska Mila Rose and Emilou Apacci respectively) have proven that fans shouldn't forget about the Tres Bestias' comeback either! Check it out below:

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be making its debut this Fall, and it's going to be one of the most packed seasons in recent memory. It has been licensed by Viz Media for its international release, and they officially begin to describe the new anime as such, "Was it all just a coincidence, or was it inevitable? Ichigo Kurosaki gained the powers of a Soul Reaper through a chance encounter. As a Substitute Soul Reaper, Ichigo became caught in the turmoil of the Soul Society, a place where deceased souls gather. But with help from his friends, Ichigo overcame every challenge to become even stronger."

The synopsis continues with, "When new Soul Reapers and a new enemy appear in his hometown of Karakura, Ichigo jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need. Meanwhile, the Soul Society is observing a sudden surge in the number of Hollows being destroyed in the World of the Living. They also receive separate reports of residents in the Rukon District having gone missing. Finally, the Seireitei, home of the Soul Reapers, comes under attack by a group calling themselves the Wandenreich."

Finally the synopsis concludes with, "Led by Yhwach, the father of all Quincies, the Wandenreich declare war against the Soul Reapers with the following message: 'Five days from now, the Soul Society will be annihilated by the Wandenreich.' The history and truth kept hidden by the Soul Reapers for a thousand long years is finally brought to light. All things must come to an end—as Ichigo Kurosaki's final battle begins!"

What do you think? Are you excited for Bleach's big anime comeback? Who are you most excited to see in action again? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!