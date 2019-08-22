Bleach Cosplayer Brings Rukia Right Out Of The Soul Society

There are different kinds of cosplayers out there. From professionals to casual hobbyists, there is a niche for everyone in the cosplay community. For anime fans, cosplaying has become a popular way to show off their favorite characters, and there are some who just downright nail their looks like a certain cosplayer who tried their hand at Bleach.

Over on Reddit, the user ithileryn shared a photo of them cosplaying as Rukia Kuchiki. The look, which can be seen below, shows how much the cosplayer looks like the Soul Reaper after a few tweaks.

The cosplayer brought Rukia to life easily with a full Soul Reaper uniform and a couple of accessories. The photo posted of the look may be from the neck up, but it gives fans the chance to see how ithileryn knocked Rukia’s expression out of the park.

With a styled black wig on, this cosplay perfectly mimics the way Rukia’s hair curls at the end. The piece is as sleek as the Kuchiki clan would demand, and the wig even makes room for a tendril which falls down Rukia’s face.

As for the rest of the look, it appears the Bleach cosplay uses beauty contact lenses to change the color of ithileryn’s irises. They give the girl a wide-eyed look which suits Rukia, and a set of false lashes only amplifies the aesthetic. When combined with some soft eyeliner, Rukia’s eyes are set, and the look is naturally finished by the cosplayer’s smooth pale skin.

When it comes to Bleach cosplays, this is one of the best Rukia looks out there, and fans aren’t afraid to make the claim. Now, the only thing this fan needs is to find a Byakuya cosplayer who lives up to their look. A Kuchiki family reunion is long overdue, and ithileryn could make it happen in person if they’d like.

So, what do you think about this lovely cosplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan.