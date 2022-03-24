Bleach Meets Elden Ring with This Player’s Wild Build

The world of Elden Ring is currently one of the most talked-about video games released this year, with the latest entry from From Software giving fans both lavish landscapes and horrifying headaches thanks to its difficulty. With this year seeing the return of Bleach‘s anime series this year, translating the story of the Blood War Arc, one fan created a unique build for the game, giving fans a brand new take on everyone’s favorite member of the Soul Society.

Elden Ring allows players to make unique “builds”, aka unique appearances and characteristics for their characters, with players able to decide if they want to focus more on making their characters magic wielders or if they would rather pump up their strength to wield giant swords and blunt axes. With the latest game written in part by George RR Martin of Game of Thrones fame, there are plenty of supernatural characters that would fit in quite well in the worlds of some of the creepier Shonen series. While the story of the “Lands Between” does have plenty of medieval villains, there certainly are some that could be mistaken for Hollows, the key enemies of the Soul Society.

Reddit User Jasyn58 shared this unique character build for Elden Ring that sees a player creating a warrior that not only looks like Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach fame, going so far as to give the character the ability to use “quick step” and even perform a faux-Bankai which is one of the most powerful techniques of the Soul Society:

Bleach is set to have a big year in 2022, with the anime series returning from Studio Pierrot to adapt the Thousand Year Blood War Arc. While the upcoming revival has yet to announce whether the show will continue following this next arc, Tite Kubo recently drew a new chapter in the lives of Ichigo and his friends that continues the story of the Soul Society, so it is definitely possible to see more anime stories arrive down the line.

What is your favorite build that you’ve seen in the world of Elden Ring so far? What other anime franchises deserve a resurrection like Bleach? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.