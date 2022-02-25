Berserk Fans Find Guts’ Dragon Slayer In Elden Ring

This week saw the arrival of Elden Ring, the long-awaited next entry from From Software that is the spiritual successor to the “Souls Series” and much like the latest entry’s predecessors, there are plenty of Easter Eggs to be found. In the open-world epic, fans have already spotted a major tribute to Kentaro Miura and his legendary anime franchise, Berserk, as the Greatsword bears a striking resemblance to the Dragon Slayer that Guts would carry on his back while battling against nightmarish creatures spawned from the Godhand.

Last year, anime fans were saddened by the loss of Kentaro Miura, the creator of Berserk, who had spent decades telling the tale of the Band of the Hawk. Receiving two animated series and a number of films over the years, there has been no rumors as of yet as to when or if we’ll see the dark franchise receive another animated adaptation, but we would imagine that the bleak story will one day make a comeback on television and/or the silver screen. Currently, the publishers of Berserk, Young Animal, have been tight-lipped as to whether Berserk will continue following Miura’s death, with many fans wondering if Kentaro’s assistants might finish the long-running story.

Twitter Outlet Rage of Berserk shared the latest image of the Greatsword in Elden Ring that bears a striking resemblance, and description, to Guts’ sword in the dark anime franchise, with many believing that director Hidetaka Miyazaki had specifically tailored the large weapon for this new entry to honor Miura:

I'M NOT CRYING. YOU ARE CRYING. pic.twitter.com/lPnCd5ATz3 — Rage Of Berserk (@RageOfBerserk) February 23, 2022

The Souls series first began with Demon’s Souls in 2009, kicking off the wildly difficult series that had a massive impact on the world of video games, spawning the likes of Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Sekiro, and a number of other games that mimicked the style of the franchise. On top of influencing the Souls games, Berserk has had countless other influences on pop culture, having an impact on the likes of the Final Fantasy series and Devil May Cry games to name a few.

