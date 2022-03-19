Berserk Fans Spot Famous Series Location in Elden Ring

The world of Elden Ring, created by From Software with a major assist from Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, has taken the world by storm, giving fans an open terrain to discover brutal enemies literally throughout an enormous environment. The From Software title also has never been shy about the influence of Kentaro Miura’s Berserk, with numerous Easter Eggs appearing throughout the game. Now, one fan has discovered a particularly gruesome locale that started the journey of Guts within a world of demonic entities and brutal members of mankind.

While the future for From Software’s latest hit certainly seems assured, with the game pulling in big numbers since its release earlier this year, the future is up in the air for Berserk following the passing of creator Kentaro Miura last year. While fans wonder if Miura’s assistants might take up the series and complete the story of Guts, Griffith, Casca, and the Band of the Hawk, many others believe that we’ve already read the final chapter of the manga, believing that no one can finish what Kentaro had started with this dark fable. Regardless of whether or not Berserk continues, it’s clear that the franchise will continue having major influences on the world of pop culture for years to come.

Reddit User Carry-On-Cadaver shared a location from Elden Ring that looks torn straight from the pages of early Berserk, with the tree of hanging corpses being where Guts was discovered by a band of mercenaries and starting him on his terrifying quest in a world of demons that are beyond comprehension:

Elden Ring isn’t the only game from From Software that paid homage to the bleak world created by Kentaro Miura, with Demon Souls, the first three Dark Souls, and Bloodborne having plenty of Easter Eggs sprinkled throughout. Berserk has even garnered a few video games of its own, most recently with the “Musou” style game known as Berserk And The Band of the Hawk, which let players play through the sprawling epic while cutting down scores of enemies.

Have you found Berserk Easter Eggs in Elden Ring? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of From Software.