‘Bleach’ Illustrator Releases New Hollow Ichigo Sketch

Character designer for the Bleach anime Masashi Kudo often pays tribute to the fan-favorite series with new sketches of the fan-favorite characters, and fans appreciate it every time.

This is especially true when Kudo shares sketches of Ichigo, as Kudo’s latest sketch shows off a slick Ichigo in mid Hollow transformation.

Demain samedi 24 de 15h à 18h à Junkudo Paris

séance dédicace, avec vente d’artbook sur place, et en cadeau une carte à dédicacer.

A demain! pic.twitter.com/TZU8ogj2kH — 工藤昌史 Masashi Kudo (@Kudo_M_) November 23, 2018

Along with a fresh new sketch of the Visored Hiyori Sarugaki is a new look at Ichigo’s final form in the series. Debuted during the Thousand Year Blood War arc (which still has yet to be adapted into an anime, much to the chagrin of fans), this form blends the power of Ichigo’s Shinigami and Quincy halves together along with his inner Hollow powers to create an entirely new form.

This form was one of the few ways Ichigo could stand against Yhwach in the final arc of the series, and it’s definitely one fans would love to see in animation some day. Kudo has previously shared love for the Bleach series with a sweet new sketch of Rukia, an alluring sketch of Orihime for her birthday, an equally spicy sketch of Rangiku, new sketches of Ichigo, Rukia, and Kenpachi, as well as an equally as striking new sketch of Grimmjow, and even sketches bridging the gap between Kubo’s older series and brand new one-shot Burn the Witch.

It’s not just Bleach either, Kudo is sharing his love for either as he’s showed love for DC Comics villains Cyborg Superman and The Joker and reached across the comic world with a cool tribute to Venom. Studio Pierrot recently excited fans also when it revealed a new piece of Bleach character art for the studio’s Jump Festa 2019 showcase. Studio Pierrot is celebrating its 40 years by sharing new art of the various series they have produced over the years, and Bleach was one of the lucky franchises.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.