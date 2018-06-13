‘Bleach’ Releases Its Best Theatrical Poster Yet

For years, the thought of a live-action Bleach movie made fans flinch, but that reaction is slowly starting to change. Next month, the world we see Soul Reapers come to life when Bleach hits theaters, and its new poster has fans feeling rather confident.

Seriously, check out the image below! It’s hard to find a fault with Ichigo Kurosaki here.

Recently, Warner Bros. Japan gave fans a new look at Bleach when two trailers for the film dropped. The clips, which can be seen here, showed a bevy of new footage as characters like Orihime showed up. Beloved characters like Isshin and Urahara also made their live-action debuts, and the studio didn’t stop there.

As you can find above, Bleach shared a brand-new theatrical poster, and it looks pretty sleek. The image has Ichigo centered as the orange-haired hero dons his Soul Reaper get-up. With his sword in hand, Ichigo looks like he could go Bankai at any moment, but the newly created Soul Reaper needs to do some major training first.

Behind Ichigo, fans can see Rukia Kuchiki and Uryu Ishida. The Soul Reaper looks fierce with his sword in hand, and fans are loving how the Quincy’s bow looks. Captain Byakuya Kuchiki can be seen lurking behind Ishida, and Renji is shown across from his leader while a giant Hollow mask sits between them.

The live action Bleach adaptation is currently scheduled for a July 20 release in Japan. The live-action film has just released its first full trailer, along with two brand new ones released at the same time. The movie will adapt the first arc of the series, the “Substitute Shinigami” arc. Early reactions to the film have been positive overall, with there talk of even being a new trilogy of films adapting more of Bleach‘s material. If this is successful, then a sequel film with the Soul Society is definitely on the horizon.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

What do you make of this live-action adaptation so far? Are you feeling confident? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!