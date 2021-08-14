Bleach Cliffhanger Drops Huge Question About Hell Butterflies

✖

Bleach dropped a major question about the nature of Hell Butterflies with the cliffhanger from its new one-shot chapter! As part of the huge celebration for the series' first publication in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine 20 years ago, original series creator Tite Kubo returned to the series for a special one-shot chapter exploring what happened after the series came to an end. But although it was a reunion with Ichigo Kurosaki and the others, it soon quickly became clear that this was much more. In fact, as the chapter came to an end it teased a huge new battle to come.

The new one-shot chapter introduced fans to a mysterious forgotten ritual known as the Konso Reisai. It's needed to properly help pass on the more powerful Soul Reapers who have passed as their spiritual particles didn't quite all break back up into the ecosystem, but as Ichigo and the others found out, it's got a close tie to Hell. One that the Hell Butterflies apparently have been teased for this entire time.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The one-shot sees Captain-Commander Kyoraku explain that there are some Soul Reaper Captains who are far too strong to be absorbed back into the Soul Society's soil. And in order to maintain the balance, part of this Konso Reisei ceremony apparently means casting these stronger Captains into Hell itself. Without Yhwach or Aizen holding them back, now the denizens of Hell (which apparently includes fallen Captains like Ukitake, Yamamoto, and Unohana) have started to emerge.

It's apparent that Hell has always been a crucial element of the Soul Reaper's duties, and it's also tied into why the butterflies that guide the reapers themselves are known as "Hell Butterflies." This is where the chapter ends, unfortunately, and where this next major arc of the series will hopefully pick up from, The major question about the Hell Butterflies then teases the Soul Reapers' greater ties to Hell as a whole.

With this ritual and the Reapers oblivious to the fact they sent their fallen allies to a horrible realm, there are lots of questions as to their role for Hell overall. Not to mention what Hell will be like in Bleach's universe.