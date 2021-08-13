Bleach Introduces a Forgotten Soul Society Ceremony

✖

Bleach has returned after a number of years of being absent from the world of anime and from the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, and with the Shonen franchise's comeback via a special one-shot, the Soul Reapers have returned to perform a special ceremony that seems to have a far darker purpose than they could have ever imagined. With this ceremony dubbed the Konso Reisai, a new chapter of the series created by Tite Kubo has begun and many manga fans are believing that Bleach is set to start a new series within the pages of Shonen Jump.

Bleach first ended in 2016 in Weekly Shonen Jump with the conclusion of the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc which saw the Shinigami testing their skills against the all-powerful clan known as the Quincies. While Ichigo Korusaki and his friends were able to defeat their opponents, their journey seemed to have come to a close until now, as the Blood War Arc is set to receive an anime adaptation and an upcoming Bleach event this year has many believing that Kubo is set to return to his most popular franchise that became one of the biggest Shonen series in the world of anime and manga to date.

(Photo: Shueisha)

During the Konso Reisai, the Shinigami believed that they were honoring their fallen friends, the captains who had died in the line of battle. With Ichigo and his friends shown twelve years following the events of the Blood War, many of the Soul Reapers now have children of their own, with Kurosaki himself having a son in Kazui who clearly has inherited a few tricks of his own from his father Ichigo and his mother, Orihime. Though Ichigo now has a boring day job as a translator, it's clear that he still knows how to swing a sword as a Soul Reaper and must do so as the forces of hell are unleashed on the world.

The ceremony itself is one that actually is performed in order to send Captains straight to hell, as their energy cannot return to Soul Society and thus must be banished to the underworld, clearly causing a number of problems for all realities. With the truth revealed, it will be interesting to see if the Reapers will even think of performing this ceremony in the future.

Do you think we're set to see a brand new chapter land in the world of Bleach?