‘Bleach’ Producer Teases Sequel’s Story Arc

In a couple of months, Bleach is poised to flash step back into headlines. Tite Kubo may have ended the series awhile back, but the franchise will make a comeback this summer when its first live-action project goes live. Now, the executive producer behind the film is speaking out, and he already knows where the film needs to head next.

Recently, Cinema Today got the chance to speak with Hiroyoshi Koi about his work on Bleach. The producer is a vetted one with Warner Bros. Japan, and his involvement with the live-action Rurouni Kenshin movies is praised to this day. So, fans admit they are pleased Koi is optimistic about the live-action series.

When asked what the sequel to Bleach would cover should it get okayed, Koi said he knows just the story to tackle.

“I want to do the Soul Society arc,” the producer explained. “After all, if the first one succeeds, you can spend more money and time on the second to present a bigger sequel to the world. It would be a good thing for the franchise.”

For those of you unaware, the ‘Soul Society’ arc is the second big story of Bleach. It takes place after the story’s debut ‘Substitute Soul Reaper’ arc as it sees Rukia on death row. After being arrested by her older brother, Rukia is sentenced to death for breaking one of the Soul Society’s sacred rules, but Ichigo Kurosaki is not okay with the conviction. He pulls together a team and infiltrates the Soul Society to rescue Rukia, a choice that brings him face-to-face with the Gotei 13 and its terrifying captains.

For now, fans will have to wait and see whether the Bleach sequel gets approved or not. The first adaptation will go live this July, and a few early reactions towards the movie have gone live. So far, critics seem to be digging what they’ve seen of Bleach, so it isn’t hard to think a sequel may be around the corner somewhere.

The live-action Bleach adaptation releases July 20 in Japan and has released its first full trailer. The film will adapt the first arc of the series, the “Substitute Shinigami” arc. The current cast includes Sota Fukushi as Ichigo Kurosaki and Hana Sugisaki as Rukia Kuchiki is MIYAVI, who will play Byakuya Kuchiki Ryou Yoshizawa, as Uryuu Ishida, and Taichi Saotome as Renji Abarai.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

How are you feeling about this live-action adaptation?