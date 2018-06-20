‘Bleach’ Reveals First Action-Packed TV Spots

The countdown to Bleach is going down, and Warner Bros. Japan is here to help you keep track. Next month, the shonen series will make a comeback when its first live-action venture goes public, and a set of TV spots for Bleach just went live.

As you can see above and below, Warner Bros. Japan has released a slew of promos for Bleach. The live-action romp, which hits theaters on July 20 in Japan, is hyping fans for its big debut with these action-packed clips. The 30-second reels show off new footage of Ichigo Kurosaki in real life, and fans admit they’re rather impressed by the footage.

For fans wanting to see this live-action feature in the U.S., you may need to be patient or nab a flight to New York City. There are no plans to screen Bleach in U.S. cinemas at this time, but the movie will make its stateside premiere in July. Anime NYC and Japan Cuts 2018 will bring the movie to a film festival on July 28 before director Shinsuke Sato does a live Q&A.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. The English language broadcast premiered on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block in 2006, and you currently find the Japanese and English language versions now streaming on Hulu.

