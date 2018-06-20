‘Bleach’ Reveals First Action-Packed TV Spots

7/20(金)公開『BLEACH』の主人公の一護、ルキア、石田の3キャラクターのPV映像を解禁！
＜高校生 兼 死神代行＞— ワーナー ブラザース ジャパン (@warnerjp) June 20, 2018
黒崎一護(福士蒼汰さん)はユウレイが見えること以外は普通の高校生。ある日、悪霊・虚＜ホロウ＞を倒すため、死神・朽木ルキアから力を譲り受け、死神代行となる!! #映画ブリーチ pic.twitter.com/nRUQsX2Spu
The countdown to Bleach is going down, and Warner Bros. Japan is here to help you keep track. Next month, the shonen series will make a comeback when its first live-action venture goes public, and a set of TV spots for Bleach just went live.
As you can see above and below, Warner Bros. Japan has released a slew of promos for Bleach. The live-action romp, which hits theaters on July 20 in Japan, is hyping fans for its big debut with these action-packed clips. The 30-second reels show off new footage of Ichigo Kurosaki in real life, and fans admit they’re rather impressed by the footage.
For fans wanting to see this live-action feature in the U.S., you may need to be patient or nab a flight to New York City. There are no plans to screen Bleach in U.S. cinemas at this time, but the movie will make its stateside premiere in July. Anime NYC and Japan Cuts 2018 will bring the movie to a film festival on July 28 before director Shinsuke Sato does a live Q&A.
⚔死神代行の高校生
🆚 悪霊・虚〈ホロウ〉☠
髪の色／オレンジ
瞳の色／ブラウン
職業／高校生 兼 死神代行
💥未体験の超スケール＆胸アツドラマ❗️
💥前代未聞のアクション・バトルが炸裂❗️
🔥黒崎一護の魅力が詰まった、30秒予告映像解禁⚡️— 映画『BLEACH』公式 (@bleach_moviejp) June 15, 2018
動画をチェック👇 #映画ブリーチ pic.twitter.com/wvdQ7592B5
🔥この戦いだけは、
絶対負けられんねぇええ！🔥
⚔死神代行の高校生🆚悪霊・虚〈ホロウ〉☠
そして、現れる更なる敵…壮絶バトルが今始まる――💥
究極のアクション・スペクタクルと熱いドラマを描くアクション超大作❗️
🎬 ⚔緊迫の30秒予告映像解禁⚔— 映画『BLEACH』公式 (@bleach_moviejp) June 15, 2018
動画をチェック👇 #映画ブリーチ pic.twitter.com/37BYyVvh3w
For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.
The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. The English language broadcast premiered on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block in 2006, and you currently find the Japanese and English language versions now streaming on Hulu.
